Prisoner allegedly posed as former DEA agent to scam inmate out of thousands

EMBED </>More Videos

A former federal prison inmate allegedly scammed another inmate out of thousands of dollars.

A former federal inmate ended up back in jail accused of scamming a fellow inmate and his family out of thousands of dollars.

On Wednesday, Ronald Shepherd was booked into the Harris County jail in a theft case.

According to prosecutors, Shepherd scammed another inmate out of $12,000.

Prosecutors say Shepherd allegedly said he was a DEA agent before he was imprisoned in Mississippi.

According to the wife of the victimized inmate, Shepherd told her husband he was eligible to have his sentence reduced under the federal program known as "Title 35b."

The other inmate's family sent Shepherd cashier's checks for help that was never materialized.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
scaminmatesHarris County
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Show More
Children want Blue Bell to ditch "Great Divide" name
Man finds rattlesnake under hood while trying to start car
Suspect dead, 2 officers injured after shooting in San Diego
Is April the giraffe pregnant again?
Portion of Kentucky bourbon warehouse collapses
More News