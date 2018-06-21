Fallen deputy remembered for her love for horses.

KANSAS CITY, Missouri --A fallen deputy in Kansas City is being remembered for her love of horses.
Deputy Theresa King was killed while on duty last Friday, along with fellow Deputy Patrick Rohrer.
King's friend, Meg Rauh, told WDAF that her four horses meant a lot to her. They are the reason the two met in the first place.
"She had posted on Facebook that she needed a place closer to home for her horses because she was not able to see them and right away we hit it off," Rauh said.
She began caring for the horses in April and says what started as just answering a call for help resulted in an unexpected and genuine friendship.
"She was so happy and all she talked about was her kids. And when she wasn't talking about her kids she was talking about these kids," Rauh said.
But on Friday, a normal day on the job turned deadly for King and those plans were cut short.
Rauh says she was in disbelief after learning her friend had been shot while on duty.
"I froze, because she's a mom, she's a friend to a lot of people," Rauh said.
She says King started a Facebook group about a year ago to honor others in the field who died while serving.
"It's ironic that she was super close with the KCK police officers that passed away a few years ago and never thinking obviously that she would be one," Rauh said.
Friends say King's memory will live on through her children, friends and the animals that she loved so dearly.