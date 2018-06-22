SPORTS

Rice baseball officially introduces Matt Bragga as new head coach

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Rice Owls have a new coach in town. The team officially introduced the hiring of Matt Bragga after announcing it on June 15.

Bragga finished his final season with the Golden Eagles with a 41-21 record and 23-7 conference record. His 15 years with the program finish at 445-383-2 and he has had 33 players selected in the MLB draft.

"Matt Bragga is the right person to carry on the terrific legacy and national prominence of Rice baseball," said Joe Karlgaard, the athletic director at Rice.

When putting on his jersey for the first time, Bragga had to inform the crowd he is a Yankees fans and jokingly said he probably lost some fans after that moment. Rice's jersey with pinstripes makes it resemble a Yankees jersey. He also talked about his family and the sacrifice and support from them throughout his coaching career.

"When you look at Rice, you think about baseball," Bragga said, talking about the beauty of the campus and field that makes him excited for the opportunity.

Bragga had Tennessee Tech in the super regional for the first time in program history, ultimately losing to the University of Texas in an elimination game.

When asked what he will bring to the program, Bragga talked about high energy, passion and a consistent work ethic.

"We will compete every single day that we are doing anything," Bragga said.
