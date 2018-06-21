<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3632345" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Drivers on Interstate 80 passing through Emeryville are doing a double take after a billboard for 1-800-GOT-JUNK was vandalized. The text was changed from "We make junk disappear" to "We make kids disappear - ICE." Here's a look from DRONEVIEW7.