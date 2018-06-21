FOOD & DRINK

Might as Well Lounge and Boozenasium opens in Spring Branch

Photo: Gage S./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new bar has debuted in the neighborhood. Located at 8518 Long Point Road in Spring Branch, the creatively named business is called Might as Well Lounge and Boozenasium.

Taking over the former Robbie's Bar space, the new addition has retained the old-school vibe and features a pool table and jukebox.

Frozen margaritas are on offer as well as a slow cooker filled with hot dogs. Eater Houston reports the bar has about 20 beers in bottles or cans, at least two beers from Eureka Heights Brewing Co. and classic cocktails.

With a five-star rating out of two reviews on Yelp so far, the business has already made a good impression.

Gage S., whoreviewed the bar on June 10, said, "This is one of my new favorite bars. There's a great atmosphere, an amazing bar staff and a great jukebox selection. Plenty of Lone Star and whiskey to hold your whole crew down. You can come and watch a game, or just play some trivia with friends."

Yelper Rajata K. added, "This place is pretty amazing. It's small, divey and super chill. They have hot dogs and chips at all times. Come by to this new bar; you definitely won't regret it."

Interested? Might as Well Lounge and Boozenasium is open from 4 p.m.-midnight on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday, and 4 p.m.-2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineHouston
FOOD & DRINK
Houston's hot pizzeria makes Food Network list of best in the U.S.
Bush-beloved barbecue joint plots epic return to Rice Military
New Indian fusion spot Tacos 'N' Frankies debuts in Energy Corridor
It's Coney Day! Celebrate with 95 cent coneys at JCI Grill
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Jurors to consider 4 options in trial of deadly fight outside Denny's
1 person dead after car fire on I-10 in Waller County
911 calls reveal neighbors reviving boy shocked in pond
Class action lawsuit filed against maker of potty-training device
Alleged serial exposer found in teal lace panties at park, police say
LeBron to H-Town? Rockets GM mum about landing superstar
Man accused of chopping off wife's arm during domestic dispute
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Show More
Protest targets proposed Houston immigration detention center
Cy-Fair school district announces new clear backpack policy
Woman selling 30 years' worth of hoarded items in garage sale
Katy home up for sale at $1, with a catch
What you need to know about fireworks laws
More News