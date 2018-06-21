New Indian fusion spot Tacos 'N' Frankies debuts in Energy Corridor

Hungry in the Energy Corridor area? A new Indian fusion eatery has you covered. Called Tacos 'N' Frankies, the new business is located at 1460 Eldridge Parkway, Suite 110.
On its website, the counter-service spot describes frankies as "a popular Indian street food made from a roll stuffed with mouthwatering local delicacies."
Menu items include tacos with an Indian twist like Street Paneer with Indian cubed cheese and vegetables and the spicy Tawa Fish paired with pink onions. Look for signature frankies like the Chicken Tikka and the Masala Shrimp. Rice bowls and sides like samosas, masala fries and street corn round out the menu.
With a five-star rating out of 22 reviews on Yelp so far, the business is on its way to developing a local fan base.
Sailesh R., who was among the first Yelpers to review it on June 1, said, "This place is amazing. The artwork on the walls creates an appealing ambiance. My personal favorites are the Chicken 65, the Tawa Fish taco and the Chicken Schezwan frankies."
Yelper Pranavi K. added, "Tacos 'N' Frankies is a refreshing take on trendy Indian fusion food. Their menu offers an interesting array of tacos, filled with popular Indian appetizers. They also have frankies with tasty fillings, wrapped with Indian breads."
Head on over to check it out: Tacos 'N' Frankies is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.
