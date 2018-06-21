CHARITY

George Springer to host fourth bowling event for charity

George Springer to host fourth annual bowling event for charity (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
It is time to work on your bowling game. George Springer is set to host the fourth annual All-star Bowling Benefit on July 8 at Bowlmor at 7 p.m.

All benefits from the event will help kids attend Camp SAY, a camp for children who stutter.

SAY is the Stuttering Association for the Youth. Springer is currently the national spokesperson for the association. They have been active in helping children gain confidence for 14 years.

For more information on the event and Camp SAY, you can go here.
