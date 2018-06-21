Hungry for fast food? These 4 new Houston spots have you covered

Mod Pizza
5174 Richmond Ave., Uptown
PHOTO: MOD PIZZA/YELP
Mod Pizza, which has more than 30 toppings on hand, bakes up customized, individually sized pies in minutes. Regardless of the number of toppings, the price stays the same.
The national chain also features pre-designed options like the Calexico with mozzarella, Gorgonzola, chicken, jalapenos and hot Buffalo sauce, or the Mad Dog with pepperoni, sausage and ground beef. Salads are also available.
Yelpers are excited about the business, which currently holds 4.5 stars out of 14 reviews on the site.
Jennifer T. noted, "It's very customizable. I did their individual thin-crust pizza. You go down the line and load it up with whatever you want. I loved the roasted garlic on it. The staff was helpful and upbeat."
Yelper Kathy T. wrote, "Super clean restaurant and friendly staff. The dining area is pretty large and spacious. They're generous with their toppings and you can stack on whatever you like."
Mod Pizza is open from 10:30 a.m.-10 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday, and 10:30 a.m.-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Golden Chick
13600 S. Post Oak Blvd., Central Southwest
Photo: GOLDEN CHICK/Yelp
Fried chicken and Southern-style sides are the stars at Golden Chick, which was established in Central Texas in the 1960s.
The fast-food eatery serves up chicken tenders, roasted chicken and catfish along with coleslaw, fried okra, dirty rice and more. Chicken salad sandwiches are also available. This branch is one of over 180 locations nationwide.
Currently, it has one four-star review on Yelp, but it's still in its early days.
Yelper Kyana F. wrote, "I do have to say that the rolls are amazing! My only complaint as of yet is that the prices are high, especially when compared to other chicken places off of Post Oak."
Golden Chick is open from 10 a.m.-midnight daily.
Firehouse Subs
7505 Southwest Freeway, Suite 300, Sharpstown
Photo: KELLY N./Yelp
Sandwich franchise Firehouse Subs serves subs, salads and chili. The chain has multiple locations in Houston and outposts across the country.
Specialty subs here include the Firehouse Meatball with Italian meatballs and provolone, and the New York Steamer with corned beef brisket. A variety of salads are also on deck, with ingredients like pepperoncini and honey ham. All salads are under 500 calories.
The current rating of four stars out of four reviews on Yelp indicates the newcomer is off to a strong start.
Yelper Kelly N., who reviewed it on April 20, wrote, "To keep things short, everything was amazing. There was a great design, great service and great food."
Yelper Patrick N. wrote, "Great place! I've had the Italian, meatball, ham, Sub on a Club, and some other sandwiches. They're all good. Good food, friendly staff and decent prices."
Firehouse Subs is open daily from 10:30 a.m.-9 p.m.
Taco Bell
9601 Westheimer Road, West Houston
PHOTO: CHENIESE B./YELP
There's always a Taco Bell nearby, especially with the newest location on Westheimer Road on the city's west side. This outpost is one of many in Houston.
At the Tex-Mex chain, mix and match items like chalupas, burritos, nachos and quesadillas. Combination meals range in price from $2.99-$7.39. Specialties include the Wild Naked Chalupa and the Mexican Pizza.
Yelp users are excited about the new Taco Bell, which currently holds four stars out of five reviews on the site.
Yelper John W., who reviewed it on March 25, wrote, "A pleasant surprise; excellent quality at affordable prices. They provide a rare opportunity to satisfy my appetite quite inexpensively. My favorite is the three mini beefy quesadillas."
Yelper Cheniese B. wrote, "This new location on Westheimer and Tanglewilde has great customer service. The food is great. The nacho fires are OK; nothing special. The tacos are always good."
Taco Bell is open from 6 a.m.-11 p.m. daily.