A Dunkin' Donuts employee is being credited with catching a suspected robber in the act.According to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office, the employee arrived to the store on June 19 and found the front door damaged.Once inside the store, located in the 6100 block of FM 2920, the employee spotted Lawrence Shook holding a crowbar.A short struggle ensued until deputies arrived.Investigators said they found cash and stolen items from the Dunkin' Donuts in Shook's possession.He was arrested and charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon. Bond was set at $30,000.The employee suffered minor injuries during the confrontation.