Texans claim Roderick Johnson off waivers from Cleveland Browns

A new opportunity might be all he needs. The Texans claimed offensive tackle Roderick Johnson off waivers from the Cleveland Browns Wednesday afternoon. Johnson spent the 2017 season on the injured reserve list and has three years remaining on his contract.Johnson had a promising career at Florida State. He was named to the first team All-ACC twice and was selected by the Browns in the fifth round of the 2017 draft. Injuries got in the way of his rookie season as he never appeared in a game for the organization.If the knee injury can finally be behind him, Johnson can regain form from his Florida State days and contribute to the Texans offensive line.