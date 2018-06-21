SPORTS

Texans claim Roderick Johnson off waivers from Cleveland Browns

EMBED </>More Videos

Houston Texans claim Roderick Johnson off waivers (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A new opportunity might be all he needs. The Texans claimed offensive tackle Roderick Johnson off waivers from the Cleveland Browns Wednesday afternoon. Johnson spent the 2017 season on the injured reserve list and has three years remaining on his contract.

Johnson had a promising career at Florida State. He was named to the first team All-ACC twice and was selected by the Browns in the fifth round of the 2017 draft. Injuries got in the way of his rookie season as he never appeared in a game for the organization.

If the knee injury can finally be behind him, Johnson can regain form from his Florida State days and contribute to the Texans offensive line.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportssportsHouston TexansHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Mexico defeats South Korea 2-1
WATCH OUT! Astros fan nearly takes foul ball to the face
Kobe rejected from Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences
Houston billboards pop up to land LeBron James with Rockets
Lance McCullers and Luke Pell take part in inaugural Concert for a Cure in Houston
More sports
SPORTS
Gurriel hits grand slam, Astros rout Royals 11-3
Khiry Shelton caps Sporting Kansas City's comeback over Houston Dynamo
Balanced Astros look to win rubber match against Royals
Correa's RBI single in 12th gives Astros 4-3 win over Royals
Mexico defeats South Korea 2-1
More Sports
Top Stories
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Show More
Children want Blue Bell to ditch "Great Divide" name
Man finds rattlesnake under hood while trying to start car
Suspect dead, 2 officers injured after shooting in San Diego
Is April the giraffe pregnant again?
Portion of Kentucky bourbon warehouse collapses
More News