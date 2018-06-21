Girl from Guatemala burned in volcano eruption dies in Galveston

EMBED </>More Videos

This is a look inside the military plane that brought over the six children badly burned in Guatemala. (KTRK)

GALVESTON, Texas --
Authorities in Guatemala say a child severely burned in this month's volcano eruption and transferred to a Texas hospital has died.

Guatemala's Ministry of Public Health and Social Welfare announced the girl's death Tuesday night in an online statement. Her name and age weren't released.

Officials with Shriners Hospital for Children-Galveston did not immediately provide details Thursday. Spokeswoman Jennifer Anderson said a statement would be released later.

Shriners hospital officials earlier this week said seven children from Guatemala who were burned in the June 3 Volcano of Fire eruption were being treated at the complex in Galveston.

Conditions of the surviving six children weren't immediately released Thursday.

The Guatemalan government was coordinating the return of the girl's body to her homeland.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldhospitalvolcanoGalveston
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Show More
Children want Blue Bell to ditch "Great Divide" name
Man finds rattlesnake under hood while trying to start car
Suspect dead, 2 officers injured after shooting in San Diego
Is April the giraffe pregnant again?
Portion of Kentucky bourbon warehouse collapses
More News