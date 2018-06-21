SOCIETY

South Houston resident wins $1 million Mega Millions prize

SOUTH HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A South Houston resident is $1 million richer!

The Texas Lottery says the winner claimed a second-tier Mega Millions prize worth $1 million for the drawing on June 8.

The resident, who has chosen to remain anonymous, didn't buy the ticket in Houston, however. The lucky ticket was purchased at the H-E-B on 12407 Mopac Expressway in Austin.

The Quick Pick ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn (14-30-33-44-56), just not the Mega Ball number (13).

In May, a Houston resident scored a $30.25 million jackpot prize.
