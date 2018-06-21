One in a million: 'Aaliyah for MAC' makeup collection goes on sale

MAC has released a new line called Aaliyah for Mac, featuring colors in burgundies and deep reds, colors that Aaliyah frequently wore.
The collection pays tribute to Aaliyah, who died in a plane crash 17 years ago.
MAC called Aaliyah "an unstoppable icon" and said that the products "let countless fans celebrate their devotion to the music and style trailblazer of a generation."
The collection pays homage to the singer, right down to the names of the lipstick shades, which include "More Than A Woman" and "Street Thing," both titles of her songs.
Some of the products are already sold out online, but they are available in stores.
MAC is known for releasing high-profile makeup collections.
Along with celebrity collaborations from stars such as Lady Gaga, Mariah Carey, and Nicki Minaj, the company released the wildly-popular Selena-inspired line, which hit stores in October 2016 and quickly sold out.