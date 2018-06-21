FBI issues warning after seeing increase in sexual assaults on flights

EMBED </>More Videos

The FBI has issued a new warning to passengers to be aware of sexual assault when they're on a plane. (KTRK)

The FBI has issued a warning to travelers after seeing a growing number of sexual assault cases on commercial airline flights.

The agency is reporting a 66 percent increase in cases from 2014 to 2017, but it says the actual number of cases could be much higher.

Many of the assaults happen on flights when the cabin is dark, and the victim is asleep.

The FBI launched a campaign earlier this year called Be Air Aware.

It's asking people to come forward if they may have been victims.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sexual assaultairplaneFBIu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Show More
Children want Blue Bell to ditch "Great Divide" name
Man finds rattlesnake under hood while trying to start car
Suspect dead, 2 officers injured after shooting in San Diego
Is April the giraffe pregnant again?
Portion of Kentucky bourbon warehouse collapses
More News