RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tennessee (KTRK) --
A Tennessee woman was stopped in the middle of an intersection when she felt something crawling up her leg. It turned out to be a six-foot snake.

She screamed, jumped out of her car and quickly called police.

Arriving officers grabbed the non-poisonous snake and removed it from her car as other shocked drivers looked on.

Police say the snake had crawled out of a box that the woman had put her in back seat. The box was full of junk she was taking to the dump.

Authorities released the snake in a nearby creek.
