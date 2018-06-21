WEATHER

Flooding in parts of South Texas create large sinkholes

Sinkholes appeared in McAllen and several drivers had to be rescued in Weslaco.

MCALLEN, Texas (KTRK) --
People across the Texas Gulf Coast continue to deal with heavy rains and flooding this week.

On Thursday, Gov. Greg Abbott issued a state disaster declaration for areas impacted by severe weather and flooding, including Aransas, Cameron, Hidalgo, San Patricio and Willacy counties.

"As severe weather and flooding continue to impact parts of Texas, our first priority is to ensure the safety of our fellow Texans in harm's way," Abbott said. "The State of Texas has activated all necessary resources to help respond to the ongoing severe weather, and we will continue to provide any assistance to local communities. I thank our first responders who are working to keep Texans safe, and I encourage all those in the affected regions to continue to heed all warnings from local officials."

City crews in McAllen are working on repairing large sinkholes that were caused by the rain.

So far, at least five sinkholes have been reported around town.



Several people also had to be rescued in Weslaco as their cars got stranded in the middle of flooded streets. Schools in the area have delayed the start of summer classes Thursday morning.

And in Harlingen, a resident captured fish swimming on the street.

Flash flood warnings were issued for communities on both sides of the Mexico border following days of heavy rain.

Close to 13 inches have fallen since Monday, according to the National Weather Service in Corpus Christi.

