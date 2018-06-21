STRETCH YOUR DOLLAR

Sweet deal: Houston family behind House of Pies launches site to save you big when bulk shopping

Consumer expert Chelsey Hernandez explains how the family behind the famous House of Pies restaurants is helping people save. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
It's the new, easy way to online shop for bulk items that could save you up to 30 percent compared to big box stores, and it's created by a family Houston knows and loves.


Serving up pies since the 80s, Nidal Ganim's father and uncles have been calling the shots inside the House of Pies for decades.

Now, Nidal is using his family's experience in wholesale to help families across the nation with his newly renovated site ezneeds.com.

"We're all about giving the choice like a hybrid between a Costco and a Kroger and the fact you can get bulk paper towels or bulk Mac 'n' Cheese while getting one Clorox," said Nidal, founder and CEO of the site.

It's as easy as 1,2,3. I tried it out myself.

Sign up, shop for what you need, and check out.

"We have an interesting twist. You can sign up using your email password, social logins, Facebook, Google. You can now log in using your Amazon information, and so it's safe and secure and makes that barrier of trying something new easier," explained Nidal.

But that's not all. When you sign up, there isn't a membership fee. If you live in Texas, you'll receive free next-day shipping if your order is over $49. It's a win - win.

"Everything we do, we're backed by 100 percent customer satisfaction. We offer free returns up to 30 days. You have nothing to lose," said Nidal.

When comparing some of these prices, you can't help but wonder how ezneeds is able to mark down their prices as much as they do.

"With my family being in the wholesale business for so long, and we don't have store costs, so we're able to transfer that cost over to the customer. That's how we're able to provide the 20-30 percent savings," said Nidal.

A mobile app is coming soon that offers completely hands-free, voice activated shopping using your Alexa.

For more information head to ezneeds.com or give them a call at 844-439-6333. You can also shoot them an email.
