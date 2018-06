If you drive the Washburn Tunnel, you will need an alternate route starting Thursday at 8 p.m.Crews are shutting down the tunnel for maintenance and repairs to help extend the life of the tunnel.Alternate routes include 610 East Loop, Sam Houston Parkway and Highway 146.The tunnel reopens Friday at 4 a.m.The closure will be repeated again next week starting on Thursday, June 28 to the next morning.