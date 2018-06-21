FAMILY & PARENTING

Baby given to wrong family in hospital mix-up

EMBED </>More Videos

A baby switch caused quite an emotional roller coaster for two families both with the same last name and babies born a day apart. (KTRK)

LOGAN, West Virginia --
The emotions of two families were rattled at a hospital in West Virginia.

One family was given the wrong baby, while another family was looking for theirs in the nursery.
WCHS-TV reports both babies had the same last name - Perry.

Colton Perry was born just one day before Dawson Perry at Logan Regional Medical Center.

In the hospital, Arnold Perry and his wife were holding Colton, when they should have been holding Dawson.

The situation worsened when Colton's mother went to visit him in the nursery and he was not there.

"I didn't know he was in there long enough and to hold, take pictures, videos and everything else. When they brought him back, they had marked out my room number on his card and put theirs," said Heather Perry.

Both babies eventually ended up with their proper families.

"One little sharpie marker incident that she done, I could have lost my kid to another family. Scratching one number over another number, that little mistake could have been a big, big tragedy," said Dawson's father Arnold Perry.

The hospital is not commenting on the situation due to patient privacy.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familybabyhospitalu.s. & worldWest Virginia
FAMILY & PARENTING
Viral video shows toddler quite literally embracing carbs
'Carrying Hope' provides comfort to foster children
Holocaust survivor meets family of doctor who saved his life
Couple turns to Ted Oberg for help getting wedding video
Safety group warns of most dangerous summer toys
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Show More
Children want Blue Bell to ditch "Great Divide" name
Man finds rattlesnake under hood while trying to start car
Suspect dead, 2 officers injured after shooting in San Diego
Is April the giraffe pregnant again?
Portion of Kentucky bourbon warehouse collapses
More News