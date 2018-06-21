Man injured after jet ski explodes on lake

EMBED </>More Videos

A jet ski exploded on a lake north of Charlotte, North Carolina. One man was hurt. (KTRK)

MOORESVILLE, North Carolina --
Wildlife officers say a 59-year-old man was injured when the jet ski he was riding exploded on a lake in North Carolina.

"He was blown into the air," a neighbor who witnessed the explosion told WSOC-TV.

Nearby residents said when they heard the explosion, they thought a tree had fallen on their home.

That neighbor, the 59-year-old man's son, and a landscaping crew were able to rescue him from the water.

"I sprinted out here and hopped the fence and just jumped right into the water to help him out," the neighbor said.

The injured man was then taken to Lake Norman Regional Hospital and was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

"He was pretty confused and didn't remember getting on the jet ski or anything," the neighbor said.
Wildlife officers are investigating but believe a ventilation issue could be to blame.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
jet skierexplosionu.s. & worldNorth Carolina
Top Stories
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Show More
Children want Blue Bell to ditch "Great Divide" name
Man finds rattlesnake under hood while trying to start car
Suspect dead, 2 officers injured after shooting in San Diego
Is April the giraffe pregnant again?
Portion of Kentucky bourbon warehouse collapses
More News