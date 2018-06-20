U.S. & WORLD

AMC Theatres' new program offers movie buffs chance to see 3 movies a week for $20 a month

EMBED </>More Videos

For $20 a month, AMC Stubs A-List members can see three movies a week without restrictions on IMAX or 3D flicks. (KTRK)

Leonard Torres
The world's largest movie chain, AMC Theatres, is trying to compete with MoviePass by offering a three-movie-a-week pass for $19.95 plus tax a month.

While this offer costs more than the "Unlimited" $9.95 MoviePass, it does offer perks that the cheaper pass can't.

"AMC Stubs A-List" allows members to see three movies a week, which could also be three movies in one day. The pass resets every Friday morning. MoviePass allows you only one movie per day.

While there are no blackout days on MoviePass, you are restricted in the kind of showings you can watch. For example, you can only see a standard, 2D movie. No 3D and no IMAX. With AMC Stubs, you are allowed to see IMAX and 3D.

With AMC Stubs, moviegoers can reserve tickets for upcoming movies on their phone, but MoviePass is same day only. MoviePass does offer an E-Ticket and seat reservation service, but only in select markets.

AMC is also offering premiere perks, which include a discount on drinks and priority lanes at box offices and concession stands.

Officials with AMC say the price point makes it a more sustainable program after questions were raised on the sustainability of MoviePass when they slashed their prices.

Movie buffs can sign up for "AMC Stubs A-List" starting June 26th.

In a series of tweets, MoviePass responded to the news of AMC's new subscription, saying, "Heard AMC Theaters jumped on board the movie subscription train. Twice the price for 1/4 the theater network and 60% fewer movies. Thanks for making us look good AMC!"

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentmovie theatermoviesmovieu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Orlando International Airport to scan faces of US citizens
Man finds rattlesnake under hood while trying to start car
Tupac sightings fuel popular conspiracy theory after 22 years
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Is April the giraffe pregnant again?
More u.s. & world
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Tupac sightings fuel popular conspiracy theory after 22 years
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
4 great community events in Houston this week
10-year-old drag kid's mom: 'Love your child unconditionally'
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Show More
Children want Blue Bell to ditch "Great Divide" name
Man finds rattlesnake under hood while trying to start car
Suspect dead, 2 officers injured after shooting in San Diego
Is April the giraffe pregnant again?
Portion of Kentucky bourbon warehouse collapses
More News