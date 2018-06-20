WEATHER

Viewer's timelapse video shows storm striking Memorial City

Incredible timelapse video from the Memorial City area shows the intensity of the storm as it blows over the Katy Freeway. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Incredible timelapse video from the Memorial City area shows the intensity of the storm as it blew over the Katy Freeway.

A viewer captured these images of the wicked storm on Wednesday afternoon as the clouds rolled in over Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.

Blue skies were quickly covered by a blanket of dark gray as the deluge pounded vehicles on I-10 West below.

At one point, the video shows the skies clearing. But like so many of the showers we've seen this week, the clouds quickly return only to dump more rain on the area.
