New inundation mapping by @hcfcd shows current extent of water outside of South Mayde Creek’s banks. Water is completely covering Saums Road between Greenhouse and Barker Cypress. #TurnAroundDontDrown pic.twitter.com/ImODGqCCri — Travis Herzog (@TravisABC13) June 20, 2018

South Mayde Creek at Greenhouse will exceed banks. Flooding of Cullen Park and areas near Saums Rd is imminent. See inundation mapping at https://t.co/NT5Ead7hWd #houwx #hounews pic.twitter.com/DZu7891YTr — Jeff Lindner (@JeffLindner1) June 20, 2018

ABC13's Steve Campion reports on how the Army Corps of Engineers are preparing for the heavy rain coming this week.

Rain has begun to fall Wednesday afternoon in parts of Fort Bend and western Harris County.The heavy rainfall has caused South Mayde Creek, near Addicks Reservoir, to flow over its bank in the evening.The Harris County Flood Control District reported water completely covering Saums Road between Greenhouse and Barker Cypress in the midst of the overflow.Within a matter of an hour, the water level rose two feet by 5 p.m.The lower section of the creek is located next to the Addicks Reservoir, which, along with the Barker Reservoir, famously went over its banks during Hurricane Harvey last year.Earlier in the week, the Army Corps of Engineers did not expect a similar overflow for the two reservoirs as the week progressed.