HOUSTON FLOOD

Rainfall results in rapid rise of South Mayde Creek in western Harris County

ABC13's Mayra Moreno reports near South Mayde Creek as rainfall has caused it to flow over banks. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Rain has begun to fall Wednesday afternoon in parts of Fort Bend and western Harris County.

The heavy rainfall has caused South Mayde Creek, near Addicks Reservoir, to flow over its bank in the evening.

The Harris County Flood Control District reported water completely covering Saums Road between Greenhouse and Barker Cypress in the midst of the overflow.



Within a matter of an hour, the water level rose two feet by 5 p.m.

The lower section of the creek is located next to the Addicks Reservoir, which, along with the Barker Reservoir, famously went over its banks during Hurricane Harvey last year.
Earlier in the week, the Army Corps of Engineers did not expect a similar overflow for the two reservoirs as the week progressed.

READ MORE: Addicks and Barker reservoirs not expected to overflow during rainfall event this week
ABC13's Steve Campion reports on how the Army Corps of Engineers are preparing for the heavy rain coming this week.

