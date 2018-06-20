SOCIETY

Thousands of dollars found hidden inside doll collection at California thrift shop

A man unknowingly donated his late mom's doll collection, which contained more than $30,000 in cash inside. (KTRK)

Workers at a thrift shop were stunned to find an envelope full of cash while going through a donated doll collection.

The Discovery Shop says a man came in to donate his late mother's dolls, not realizing the money was inside the box.

When workers started to sort through the dolls, Ray Rhinehart said they discovered $30,000 in bills.

The thrift shop called Rhinehart to let him know and returned all the cash back to him.
