Workers at a thrift shop were stunned to find an envelope full of cash while going through a donated doll collection.
The Discovery Shop says a man came in to donate his late mother's dolls, not realizing the money was inside the box.
When workers started to sort through the dolls, Ray Rhinehart said they discovered $30,000 in bills.
The thrift shop called Rhinehart to let him know and returned all the cash back to him.
Related Topics:
societydonationsthrift storeu.s. & worldlost moneyCalifornia
societydonationsthrift storeu.s. & worldlost moneyCalifornia