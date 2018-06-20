BUSINESS

Burger King says sorry for Russian World Cup pregnancy ad

EMBED </>More Videos

Burger King has apologized for offering a lifetime supply of Whoppers to Russian women who get pregnant by World Cup players. (KFSN)

MOSCOW --
Burger King has apologized for offering a lifetime supply of Whoppers to Russian women who get pregnant by World Cup players.

Critics assailed the offer, announced on Russian social media, as sexist and demeaning.

The announcement was removed Tuesday from Burger King's social media accounts but was still circulating among Russian social network users. It promised a reward of free burgers to women who get "the best football genes" and "ensure the success of the Russian team for generations to come."


In a statement Wednesday to The Associated Press, Burger King said, "We are sorry about the clearly offensive promotion that the team in Russia launched online." It said the offer "does not reflect our brand or our values and we are taking steps to ensure this type of activity does not happen again."

Ads in Russia often play on sexist stereotypes, notably ads around sporting events like the World Cup. Women's rights activists have been increasingly speaking out against them.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessWorld Cupburger kingu.s. & worldrussia
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
BUSINESS
Class action lawsuit filed against maker of potty-training device
Starbucks to close 150 underperforming stores in 2019
Walgreens to replace GE on the Dow
Disney making $70.3B counterbid for Twenty-First Century Fox
More Business
Top Stories
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Show More
Children want Blue Bell to ditch "Great Divide" name
Man finds rattlesnake under hood while trying to start car
Suspect dead, 2 officers injured after shooting in San Diego
Is April the giraffe pregnant again?
Portion of Kentucky bourbon warehouse collapses
More News