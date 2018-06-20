SANTA FE HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING

John Barnes, Santa Fe ISD officer who confronted mass shooting suspect, returns home after month in hospital

EMBED </>More Videos

Officer John Barnes, who was hospitalized for a month after the Santa Fe High School shooting, returned home.

By
LEAGUE CITY, Texas (KTRK) --
For the first time in nearly five weeks, Santa Fe ISD police Officer John Barnes was back at home. To mark his return, League City neighbors lined the route to his home with a firetruck, draped with a large American flag. 'Welcome home' signs marked the way to his house.

Barnes was one of 13 people wounded in the May 18 mass shooting at Santa Fe High School. Ten students and staff were killed, and the death toll might have increased had Barnes not engage in a shootout with the gunman.

During the exchange, the former Houston police officer, who served on the Internet Crimes Against Children task force, was wounded in the upper chest and shoulder.

The injury was life-threatening. Barnes lost a lot of blood and had to be resuscitated on the way to the hospital. He remained in intensive care for more than a week, while doctors worked to save both his life and his arm.

Barnes was released from the hospital two weeks ago and transferred to a physical rehabilitation facility. On Wednesday, he finally made it home.

"It's been a countdown for him to come home," said neighbor Jamie Steckler. "Neighbors have been watering their plants and mowing their lawn so the rest of the family could concentrate on him."

Barnes took a while to stabilize, but since then, the recovery has progressed more quickly than doctors expected.

"He's been able to walk and move around," said longtime friend, HPD Capt. Jim Dale. "He's feeling a heck of a lot better and he's really excited to get out and see his family on Father's Day, and now that he's out sooner than expected is miraculous."

His neighbors will continue to help fill the family's needs during the ongoing recovery.

"That's what we do - focus on the positive and heroes like him who step in, and they can save the day," said Steckler.

OFFICER INJURED: What we know about the officer injured in Santa Fe High School shooting
EMBED More News Videos

Here are how the events unfolded in the Santa Fe High School shooting.

Follow Deborah Wrigley on Twitter and Facebook.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
Santa Fe High School shootingofficer injuredpolice officer injuredhomecomingSanta Fe
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SANTA FE HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING
Local groups hold pro-gun rally in Santa Fe
Jon Stewart and Dave Chappelle meet Santa Fe students
Beto O'Rourke talks to Santa Fe High School students
Santa Fe HS students meet with Houston Texans players
More Santa Fe High School shooting
Top Stories
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Show More
Children want Blue Bell to ditch "Great Divide" name
Man finds rattlesnake under hood while trying to start car
Suspect dead, 2 officers injured after shooting in San Diego
Is April the giraffe pregnant again?
Portion of Kentucky bourbon warehouse collapses
More News