BOOZE AWAY: Amazon offers free alcohol delivery service in Houston

Amazon offering alcohol delivery in Houston.

HOUSTON, Texas --
Nothing takes the air out of a book club night or backyard barbecue faster than running out of booze. Luckily, Amazon wants to ensure Houstonians never have to endure this party foul ever again.

Beginning June 20, Amazon Prime Now is offering "superfast" delivery of beer and wine in Houston, Austin, San Antonio, and Dallas-Fort Worth.

Once that YETI cooler starts looking a little empty, Prime Now Members can log in via the app or website, make a beer or wine selection (or go nuts and buy both), and then choose a preferred delivery time. Options include free two-hour delivery or one-hour delivery for $4.99.

