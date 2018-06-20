RELIGION & SPIRITUALITY

Lakewood Church receives rare reproduction of Michelangelo's Pieta

EMBED </>More Videos

Lakewood Church receives reproduced Michelangelo sculpture (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Lakewood Church is now home to a rare reproduction of one of Michelangelo's masterpieces.

The Pieta sculpture was gifted to Joel and Victoria Osteen by benefactors Richard and Ester Stewart.

"Because of their love and respect for Joel and Victoria and their positive, Scripture-based ministry of love and encouragement, Lakewood Church has received the Stewart's fourth donation," a statement said.

It is one of only 112 Vatican-licensed reproductions around the world.

The sculpture depicts the body of Jesus on the lap of his mother, Mary, after the crucifixion. It is widely regarded as one of the world's great masterpieces of inspired art and perhaps the most beautiful sculpture ever created.

In 1499, Michelangelo sculpted the Pieta in just 24 months and finished it when he was only 24 years old.

Of all his sculptures, the Pieta is the only sculpture Michelangelo ever signed.

Some believe he signed it because it was the epitome of his artistic abilities combined with divine inspiration that he believed guided his work.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
religionlakewood churchHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
RELIGION & SPIRITUALITY
Here's what you need to know about the Islamic holy month Ramadan
Televangelist wants donations to buy $54 million jet
'God made you like this,' Pope reportedly tells gay man
Palo Alto pastor resigns after series of unsavory tweets
More Religion & Spirituality
Top Stories
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Show More
Children want Blue Bell to ditch "Great Divide" name
Man finds rattlesnake under hood while trying to start car
Suspect dead, 2 officers injured after shooting in San Diego
Is April the giraffe pregnant again?
Portion of Kentucky bourbon warehouse collapses
More News