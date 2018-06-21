Statement from @ABC News: We regret and apologize for the false lower third graphic that aired during our special report. We are investigating how incorrect information was in our system and how and why it was allowed to air. (1/2) — ABCNews PR (@ABCNewsPR) June 20, 2018

ABC News has issued a statement apologizing for an incorrect graphic that aired during a special report. That special report was part of Eyewitness News at 11."We regret and apologize for the false lower third graphic that aired during our special report. We are investigating how incorrect information was in our system and how and why it was allowed to air. We apologize to our viewers and to Mr. Manafort. There simply is no excuse for this sort of mistake."