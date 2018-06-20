Bombshells will be allowed to serve alcohol again as long as the sports bar adopts a number of public safety measures, the Harris County District Attorney's Office said Wednesday.The agreement comes in the wake of a temporary restraining order that prohibited the location on the Gulf Freeway from selling alcohol or staying open after 9 p.m.The location chose to close its doors instead of operating under the restraining order."The additional safeguards and changes that are being implemented are a step in the right direction toward ensuring everyone's safety, but we will closely monitor compliance," Sean Teare, chief of the Vehicular Crimes Division at the district attorney's office, said in a statement.The bar will be required to use a computerized verification system that will record the number of drinks a patron has consumed. The sports bar must also have two police officers at the location from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. daily.Bombshells says the location will reopen Friday at 11 a.m."The police presence is an important component of ensuring that Bombshells follows the rule as we await trial," Teare said. "If the terms of this agreement are violated, we will not hesitate to let the judge know, and we will seek all remedies available at that point."The DA's office said evidence showed that the establishment served alcohol to drunk and underage patrons.There have been at least 90 arrests at Bombshells since it opened in 2014, officials said.A trial is scheduled for next summer. Evidence is expected to be presented to decide if the location should be able to continue its operations.