Strawberry Water Park closed after vandals damage equipment

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) --Officials are investigating a reported vandalism at the Strawberry Water Park in Pasadena.
According to city officials, the water slides at the park were damaged by the vandals.
The park, which just started its summer season, is located on Parkside Drive.
Repairs are underway to fix the equipment, officials said.
The park will be closed until the replacement equipment arrives.
If the repairs stay on schedule, the park is expected to reopen on June 29.
Admission prices for Strawberry Water Park include:
Pasadena residents above 48 inches: $10.00
Pasadena residents below 48 inches: $6.00
Non-residents above 48 inches: $12.00
Non-residents below 48 inches: $8.00
All entrance fees are half price after 4 p.m.
Nearby, residents can continue to visit Red Bluff Pool and Sunset Pool.
