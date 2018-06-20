Strawberry Water Park closed after vandals damage equipment

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3333087" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Grand Texas park openings now set for June 29, annual passes available

Officials are investigating a reported vandalism at the Strawberry Water Park in Pasadena.According to city officials, the water slides at the park were damaged by the vandals.The park, which just started its summer season, is located on Parkside Drive.Repairs are underway to fix the equipment, officials said.The park will be closed until the replacement equipment arrives.If the repairs stay on schedule, the park is expected to reopen on June 29.Pasadena residents above 48 inches: $10.00Pasadena residents below 48 inches: $6.00Non-residents above 48 inches: $12.00Non-residents below 48 inches: $8.00All entrance fees are half price after 4 p.m.Nearby, residents can continue to visit Red Bluff Pool and Sunset Pool.