Hungry in Houston? Check out 5 new places to eat in Montrose

Photo: Padna's Cajun Eatery/Yelp

By Hoodline
Interested in getting intel on the latest restaurant additions to Montrose? From a Cajun eatery serving up po'boys to an Italian bakery, we've got the scoop on the newest hot spots to open their doors in Houston.

Padna's Cajun Eatery


403 Westheimer Road
Photo: PADNA'S CAJUN EATERY/Yelp

Padna's Cajun Eatery comes courtesy of southeastern Louisiana natives Richard and Ryan Egle. The restaurant says the owners were inspired to take the "feeling of warm hospitality, mix it up with incredible Cajun delicacies, and introduce it to the wider world."

With a menu focusing on southern Louisiana cuisine, there's a wide selection of crawfish dishes, including the Crawfish Lafourche with pesto, boiled seafood, jambalaya, po'boys and more. Another signature plate is the barbecue shrimp with a tangy sauce and French bread.

Th eatery's current Yelp rating of five stars out of 28 reviews indicates positive feedback.

Nika J. noted, "As a New Orleans native, I am always skeptical about trying Cajun food in Houston. Fortunately, the owner is from south Louisiana and I can taste it in the food. They will flourish due to the quality of their food, service and true Louisiana lineage."

Yelper Darrell F. wrote, "I really enjoyed this place. It's a quiet, quaint and comfortable place. The staff was friendly upon entering. The pasta I had was very flavorful. The cold potato salad was incredible. It's cold yet it had a lot of bite. I loved it."

Padna's Cajun Eatery is open from 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday, and 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Republic Roots


619 Richmond Ave.
PHOTO: CRYSTINE T./YELP

Looking for something healthy? Republic Roots is serving up fresh juice, smoothies and acai bowls. This is the second location for the Sugar Land-based juice bar, and unlike the original, it does not sell coffee.

All smoothies and fruit bowls contain fresh ingredients that are not frozen, pasteurized, sweetened or from concentrate. Try a combination, like the Filthy Rich Bowl with bananas and cranberries, or build your own.

In addition to customizable fruit bowls, Republic Roots offers juice shots, like the 24-Carrot with ginger, turmeric and lime. It also sells take-home juice cleanse packages.

The juice bar's current rating of 4.5 stars out of 11 reviews on Yelp suggests a good reaction from patrons.

Yelper Meera P., who posted a review on June 6, wrote, "This location is perfect for studying and hanging out while still eating healthy! They have so many toppings to choose from and even three drizzles: peanut butter, chocolate and Nutella! They make the base fresh for each order. The place was immaculate; not a sticky table or crumbs in sight."

Yelper Jaison T. said, "My new favorite spot. The location is ideal, and the inside is amazing and modern. The menu is awesome! There are so many unique options that it is hard to choose what to try. The food is excellent!"

Republic Roots is open from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. daily.

Lua Viet Kitchen


1540 W. Alabama St., Suite 300
PHOTO: HANNAH B./YELP

Fast-casual Vietnamese restaurant Lua Viet Kitchen partners with local suppliers for its fresh produce and meat that is free of hormones and antibiotics.

There are a number of noodle, rice and soup bowls to choose from as well as vegetarian dishes. Look for pho, spring rolls, lotus shrimp salad and seared beef soup with housemade meatballs and jalapenos.

With a 4.5-star rating out of 64 reviews on Yelp, the establishment has been getting a favorable response.

Yelper Sean O., who reviewed it on June 6, wrote, "Amazing location, and traditional and super fresh ingredients. The staff is superb and friendly. Great prices. I had the shaken beef bo luc lac. The beef was perfectly seasoned and tender."

Yelper Anthea R. wrote, "The ambiance and decor is contemporary, with ample parking for its patrons. It is a little more pricey than usual Vietnamese restaurants, but the flavorful food makes up for it."

Lua Viet Kitchen is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Monday-Saturday, and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Sunday.

UB Preserv


1609 Westheimer Road
PHOTO: VICTORIA M./YELP
UB Preserv is a cocktail bar and New American joint, offering small plates and more. It's the latest offering from James Beard Award-winning chef Chris Shepherd, whose former restaurant Underbelly was previously located down the street.

Specialty plates here include Lottie's Huaraches with masa and smoked trout roe, the whole roasted snapper and the seafood tower with the day's catch. Round out your meal with wok-fired collard greens or Chinese-style okra. There's also a selection of cocktails, wines and spirits.

The bar and restaurant's current Yelp rating of four stars out of 29 reviews signifies a great start.

Yelper Robert W., who reviewed UB Preserv on June 6, wrote, "The menu is broken into dish sizes of small, medium, large and dessert, each size basically reflecting more of a price point. I really like the creativity of the menu, and all the dishes are very shareable."

Yelper Kristina N. wrote, "My husband and I shared the crispy rice salad and the Vietnamese short rib fajitas. Every ingredient was complementary to each other. The sauce was tangy and slightly sour, but went well. The short rib fajitas were amazing as well; the meat was incredibly tender."

UB Preserv is open from 5-10 p.m. on Tuesday-Thursday, 5-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)

La Sicilia


515 Westheimer Road, Suite C
Photo: CUONG T./Yelp

Italian bakery and cafe La Sicilia is a family affair, owned by general manager Antonio Rios and his parents Antonio Sr. and Olga Rios, says Eater Houston.

The bakery offers an array of breads, cannoli, cakes, pies and other desserts. Look for the Italian rustic bread, s'mores cookies, red velvet doughnuts and a host of mousses, puddings and jelled dishes. La Sicilia also showcases its offerings on Instagram with ornately decorated cakes, espresso profiteroles (cream puffs) and fresh fruit tarts.

The bakery is off to a strong start with 4.5 stars out of 54 reviews on Yelp.

Yelper Armand L., who reviewed it on June 11, wrote, "The cannolis are amazing here! The Oreo cheesecake is my favorite filling for the cannolis. I also recommend the pesto chicken sandwich with avocado."

Yelper Stefano G. wrote, "Best doughnuts, also known as ciambella, in Houston! It's not your average American doughnut. These are fresh, fluffy and they smell amazing!"

La Sicilia is open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
