SPORTS

James Harden, Jose Altuve named finalists for ESPYs Best Male Athlete Award

EMBED </>More Videos

James Harden and Jose Altuve named finalists for ESPYs Best Male Athlete Award

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston will be represented well at the ESPY Awards on July 18. Rockets guard James Harden and Astros second baseman Jose Altuve have been named finalists for the ESPY Best Male Athlete Award. This is the first time receiving the honor for both athletes. Harden has also been named a finalist for best NBA player.

Joining Harden and Altuve as the other finalists are New England Patriots' Tom Brady and Stanley Cup Champion Alex Ovechkin of the Washington Capitals. Kevin Durant took the award home last year.

Both Harden and Altuve are being honored for their respective seasons.

Altuve took home American League MVP in 2017 along with a World Series Championship. His 204 hits were the most in the AL and his .346 batting average was a career high.

Harden finished this past season with averages of 30.4 PPG and 8.8 APG. He had the Rockets one win away from the NBA Finals and is a finalist for the NBA MVP. His 60-point triple-double against the Orlando Magic was the first in NBA history.

Fans can have a say in the voting by clicking here. Be sure to have an input on your favorite Houston athletes!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsHouston RocketsHouston Astrossportsespy awardsHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Mexico defeats South Korea 2-1
WATCH OUT! Astros fan nearly takes foul ball to the face
Kobe rejected from Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences
Houston billboards pop up to land LeBron James with Rockets
Lance McCullers and Luke Pell take part in inaugural Concert for a Cure in Houston
More sports
SPORTS
Gurriel hits grand slam, Astros rout Royals 11-3
Khiry Shelton caps Sporting Kansas City's comeback over Houston Dynamo
Balanced Astros look to win rubber match against Royals
Correa's RBI single in 12th gives Astros 4-3 win over Royals
Mexico defeats South Korea 2-1
More Sports
Top Stories
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Show More
Children want Blue Bell to ditch "Great Divide" name
Man finds rattlesnake under hood while trying to start car
Suspect dead, 2 officers injured after shooting in San Diego
Is April the giraffe pregnant again?
Portion of Kentucky bourbon warehouse collapses
More News