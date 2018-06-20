FAMILY & PARENTING

CrossFit couples hold joint weightlifting gender reveal

When Meg Switzer realized her friend was giving birth the day after her, the CrossFit couples decided to hold a joint gender reveal. (lifeofmegswitzer via Storyful)

WEBSTER, N.Y. --
When Meg Switzer realized her friend Jessica was giving birth the day after her, the CrossFit couples decided to hold a joint gender reveal.

The party, which was held in New York, had a unique take on the big reveal.

So, just where did the two "power" couples draw their inspiration from? Well, weightlifting, of course!

Each friend grabbed an end of the barbell, and after encouragements from the crowd, dropped it to the ground, sending colored powder everywhere.

