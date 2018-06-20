3 food and beverage fests in Houston this weekend

Beers & Art Market at Saint Arnold Brewing Co.

Hungry for something new?If you love to eat and drink, this week offers a great chance to explore the world of Houston food and beverage. From beer-filled art markets to a culinary festival featuring local chefs, here's what to do on the local food scene this week.---Shop local art and vintage wares while sipping locally crafted beer at Saint Arnold Brewing Company's Beers & Art Market. This Friday evening at the brewery, you'll find talented artists, makers and curators, live DJ sets and, of course, Saint Arnold beer on tap.Friday, June 22, 5-10 p.m.Saint Arnold Brewing Company, 2000 Lyons Ave.FreeEat your heart out without breaking the bank at the second annual Millionaire Food Tasting. For $10-$20, plus a $5 admission fee, you can try five to ten different delicacies crafted by a slew of chefs from across Houston. You'll also enjoying live entertainment, including music and fashion shows, beverages and place your vote for the people's favorite chef.Saturday, June 23, 1-5 p.m.India House, 8888 W. Bellfort Ave.$5 general admission; $10-$20 for tasting ticket packagesCome Sunday, indulge in even more art and beer at the art festival on Karbach Brewing Company's biergarten. The kid- and dog-friendly market presents a second opportunity to meet and support local artists, markers and vintage curators, nosh on local bites and sip local craft brews.Sunday, June 24, 12-6 p.m.Karbach Brewing Co., 2032 Karbach St.Free