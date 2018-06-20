TSA asking foreign airports to focus on powders at airports

The Transportation Security Administration has been focusing on containers of powders at checkpoints since last summer and now when you fly internationally you can soon expect the same type of scrutiny.So who will this impact?According to USA Today, the TSA will request foreign airports with non-stop flights to the U.S. to start taking a closer look at powders starting on June 30. That'll be everything from cosmetics to baby powder to protein or energy mixes.The focus is on containers about the size of a can of soda. The main security concern is from improvised explosives, but the TSA is also concerned about powdery substances that might be a hazard, like fentanyl or pepper spray.Passengers will be asked to pack larger containers in checked luggage and remove smaller ones from carry-on bags for separate screening.TSA officials told USA Today this isn't a ban, but they gave this example, they don't want travelers returning with a large container of Moroccan spice in a carry-on bag rather than checked luggage and a checkpoint officer throws away the powder before the person boards the plane.The best advice, just pack larger containers of powder in your checked luggage.