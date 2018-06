Study says millennials are the worst tippers

When it comes to tipping, a new study says millennials are the cheapest.Ten percent of millennials don't tip at all when dining out compared with only three percent among the older generations.This is according to a study released by CreditCards.com Those millennials who do tip at restaurants tend to leave about 15 percent.Gen-Xers, baby boomers, and the oldest Americans are more generous, leaving between 18 and 20 percent.