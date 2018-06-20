WEATHER

High water rescues and flooding across parts of Texas

Video shows flooding in Port Arthur (KTRK)

PORT ARTHUR, Texas (KTRK) --
Folks in Port Arthur are dealing with the worst of the storm that has already hit several parts of Texas.

New video shows streets flooded with several feet of water, and one person is seen using a small tractor trying to get around in the water.

Some homes that were flooded by Hurricane Harvey last year also flooded again Tuesday.

Flooding in Corpus Christi



And in Corpus Christi, high water rescues are currently ongoing.

Firefighters saved several people who were trapped in high water.

The National Weather Service warns more rain is expected Wednesday night.

