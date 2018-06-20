High water rescues and flooding across parts of Texas

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3626240" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Flooding in Corpus Christi

The Corpus Christi region is getting hammered again with numerous high water rescues overnight. I expect storm coverage to increase over Houston today since the large band of rain that partially shielded us from the Gulf is no longer there. pic.twitter.com/U5R6ZuUyZ0 — Travis Herzog (@TravisABC13) June 20, 2018

Folks in Port Arthur are dealing with the worst of the storm that has already hit several parts of Texas.New video shows streets flooded with several feet of water, and one person is seen using a small tractor trying to get around in the water.Some homes that were flooded by Hurricane Harvey last year also flooded again Tuesday.And in Corpus Christi, high water rescues are currently ongoing.Firefighters saved several people who were trapped in high water.The National Weather Service warns more rain is expected Wednesday night.