EDUCATION

15-year-old graduates from college with honors & plans for PhD, then med school

EMBED </>More Videos

Tanishq Abraham, 15, holds a degree in biochemical engineering. He graduated from UC Davis with honors. He plans to obtain his PhD and then med school. (KTRK)

DAVIS, California --
At 15, Tanishq Abraham has accomplished more than some adults.

Abraham now holds a degree in biochemical engineering after graduating from the University of California Davis with honors.

If graduating with honors is not impressive enough, Abraham was taking college credit courses at the age of 9.

"I feel very happy, very excited and very proud of my accomplishment," said Abraham to KTXL.

Both his parents are proud and they try to keep up with him. Since Abraham is too young to drive, his mother said, "I chauffer him around."

As for the possibility of missing out on being a kid, Abraham says he has been watching a lot of movies.

The teen will be back into the lab at UC Davis for his PhD, and eventually hopes to attend medical school.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationteengraduationcollegeu.s. & worldCalifornia
EDUCATION
Rapping Chicago teacher releases new music video
Cy-Fair school district announces new clear backpack policy
Fraternal twin valedictorians headed to MIT together
Moms spread messages of kindness at Bay Elementary School
More Education
Top Stories
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Show More
Children want Blue Bell to ditch "Great Divide" name
Man finds rattlesnake under hood while trying to start car
Suspect dead, 2 officers injured after shooting in San Diego
Is April the giraffe pregnant again?
Portion of Kentucky bourbon warehouse collapses
More News