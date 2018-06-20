FAMILY & PARENTING

Hugs and kisses shared as 5 sisters meet for first time

EMBED </>More Videos

5 sisters meet for first time in 50 years. They reunited in Omaha, Nebraska. (KTRK)

OMAHA, Nebraska --
It is a family reunion that was decades in the making.

Five sisters who grew up apart met face-to-face recently for the first time.

All the sisters share the same mother.

They met at Nebraska Children's Home Society for the reunion, where three of them were adopted in the mid-1950s, a time of closed adoptions and a lot of confusion for adopted children later in life.

KETV-TV reports DNA testing helped match the sisters.

"For me, I was always raised as an only child and then find out I have sisters. And then a couple of brothers popped up here or there, and it is like I have a family now," said Kala Williams, one of the sisters.

For Jan Siperly, she also never knew how many siblings she had.

"I sent away my DNA and got the answer back in September. I never dreamed I had this many sisters," Siperly said.

The five women now live in Nebraska, Iowa, Missouri, and Arizona.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familyadoptionDNAfamily tree DNAu.s. & worldNebraskaIowaMissouriArizona
FAMILY & PARENTING
Viral video shows toddler quite literally embracing carbs
'Carrying Hope' provides comfort to foster children
Holocaust survivor meets family of doctor who saved his life
Couple turns to Ted Oberg for help getting wedding video
Safety group warns of most dangerous summer toys
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Show More
Children want Blue Bell to ditch "Great Divide" name
Man finds rattlesnake under hood while trying to start car
Suspect dead, 2 officers injured after shooting in San Diego
Is April the giraffe pregnant again?
Portion of Kentucky bourbon warehouse collapses
More News