Handfuls of giant 'Jurassic Doritos heading to moviegoers Friday

For those eagerly waiting for the next Jurassic Park movie installment, a promotion tie-in is giving fans a chance to walk away with a Doritos chip 18 times the size of a regular chip.Frito Lay is introducing the limited edition product to celebrate the upcoming release of "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom."The Plano, Texas-based snack maker is giving away a handful of the giant ships after the film hits theaters this Friday.You can also bid on one on eBay, with proceeds going to help victims of the volcano eruption in Hawaii.