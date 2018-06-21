CHILD DEATH

Mother, girlfriend charged in case of boy found dead on Galveston beach

EMBED </>More Videos

A mother and her girlfriend have been charged in the death of a boy whose body was found on a Galveston beach. Warning: Video contains graphic photo.

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Galveston police have charged two women in connection with the death of a 4-year-old boy whose body was found on a beach.

In a press conference Wednesday morning, authorities identified the child as Jayden Alexander Lopez from Houston.

Police say they arrested Jayden's mother, Rebecca Suzanne Rivera, and her girlfriend Dania Amezquita Gomez, who also both live in Houston.

It's believed both women were present at the time of Jayden's death.

RAW VIDEO: Officers announce arrests in case of Jayden Lopez

EMBED More News Videos

2 arrests in "Little Jacob" case



Rivera has been charged with felony tampering with or fabricating physical evidence because she allegedly dumped his body. She is being held on $250,000.

Gomez has been charged with a misdemeanor because police say she knew about the crime and was also present when Jayden's body was dumped on the beach. She is being held on a $100,000 bond.



Authorities say Rivera was arrested on Tuesday. Gomez was arrested earlier in the week.

They have not been able to find the boy's father.

Investigators also revealed Wednesday morning that there was a 3-year-old child in Rivera's household. He has been removed from the home.

TIMELINE: How police worked to solve the case of "Little Jacob"

EMBED More News Videos

Timeline of events after Little Jacob was found



According to police, Jayden showed signs of being malnourished. He also had bruises on his body prior to his death.

Officials say they received leads, which led to the suspects' names. Someone also recognized Jayden from a photo.



Authorities have been working on the case since Oct. 20, 2017, when Jayden's body was found.

Until he was identified, he went by the name "Little Jacob." A sketch was released to draw help from the public along with a crime scene photo earlier this year.

FULL VIDEO: Galveston police announce charges and arrests in "Little Jacob" case

EMBED More News Videos

Galveston Police identify "Little Jacob"



An exact cause of death has not yet been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

WHAT WE KNOW ABOUT THE LITTLE JACOB CASE

EMBED More News Videos

Courtney Fischer is in Galveston where authorities will release more details about a break in the Little Jacob case.

READ MORE:
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child deathinvestigationGalveston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CHILD DEATH
Timeline: What we know about Jayden Lopez
What we know about the Angleton family of 3 found dead
Police: Gunman killed 4 children in their sleep in FL standoff
Mother accused of throwing baby against wall
More child death
Top Stories
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Show More
Children want Blue Bell to ditch "Great Divide" name
Man finds rattlesnake under hood while trying to start car
Suspect dead, 2 officers injured after shooting in San Diego
Is April the giraffe pregnant again?
Portion of Kentucky bourbon warehouse collapses
More News