Two men are being called heroes after they saved a 70-year-old's life from heavy floodwaters in Illinois.The brave duo jumped into action when they saw a car lodge into a guardrail as the floodwaters swept the vehicle away.They immediately waded out to smash the car's windows before cutting the man's seatbelt, pulling him out just as the front of the car sank underwater.Thanks to their quick thinking, all three men are safe and dry.