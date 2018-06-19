DOGS

Carlos Correa and fiancee Daniella Rodriguez teams up new pup Rocket with famed canine Groot

Astros shortstop Carlos Correa and fiancee Daniella Rodriguez introduces new puppy, Rocket. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Carlos Correa's family got a little bigger.

The Houston Astros shortstop and his fiancee Daniella Rodriguez are the proud parents of a new puppy, Rocket. The canine joins brother Groot.


The couple have not addressed the new dog's breed. Groot, who has his own Instagram account, is billed as "the cutest Pomsky you'll ever see."

Groot's exploits on social media include chewing up prized baseballs and floating on unicorns in the swimming pool. So, Rocket has a lot to live up to.

So far, the Correas have not yet created an Instagram account for Rocket.

READ MORE: You can now follow Carlos Correa's dog on Instagram

If you love keeping up with CarlosCorrea, then you need to follow this Instagram and its paws-itvely adorable.

