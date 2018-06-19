San Antonio deputy accused in sex assault of 4-year-old allegedly threatened to deport girl's mom

EMBED </>More Videos

Jose Nunez, 47, is facing aggravated assault charges after investigators say he threatened the victim's mother with deportation if she reported him. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
SAN ANTONIO, Texas --
A sheriff's deputy has been arrested in Texas, accused of sexually assaulting a 4-year-old girl.

Jose Nunez, 47, is facing aggravated assault charges after investigators say he threatened the child's mother with deportation if she reported him.

The mother went to a local fire station on Saturday to call police.

"The details of the case are, quite frankly, heartbreaking, disturbing, disgusting and infuriating all at the same time," Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said.

The child victim suffered minor injuries.

Authorities believe Nunez had previously abused the girl and that there may be other victims.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sexual assaultsex crimechild sex assaultimmigrationpolicetexas newsSan Antonio
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Show More
Children want Blue Bell to ditch "Great Divide" name
Man finds rattlesnake under hood while trying to start car
Suspect dead, 2 officers injured after shooting in San Diego
Is April the giraffe pregnant again?
Portion of Kentucky bourbon warehouse collapses
More News