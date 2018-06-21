SPORTS

Whitney Mercilus speaks on upcoming charity event for education

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
It is a busy time of the year for Texans linebacker Whitney Mercilus. While the Texans are preparing for training camp in West Virginia, Mercilus is also focused on his charity event with his WithMerci foundation.

The event will occur on Wednesday, June 27 at Moxie's from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Mercilus will be a guest bartender along with other Texans teammate and celebrities. He said he has respect for drink-slingers and can understand what the stress is like.

All proceeds from the event will go to Returning 2 Learning, which was formed in 2017 after Hurricane Harvey. Supplies, haircuts and other necessities for school are given to kids who need it. Last year, $100,000 was raised and given to the special education department.

All proceeds this year will go to Audrey H. Lawson Middle School. Schools that receive the donation rotate every year.

Mercilus said he feels like he is meant to do this and wants to use his platform in order to help the less fortunate.

Tickets are $20 and can be found HERE.
