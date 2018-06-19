Is Astros' lovefest fueling Evan Gattis' home runs?

You get a hug! You get a hug! Everyone gets a hug!The newest tradition for the Astros is Hugs for Homers, which originated with Tony Kemp and Evan Gattis. Kemp looked to bring some traditions he witnessed during his time with the Fresno Grizzlies in AAA.The two have continued this tradition since May 16 and are good friends off the field as well.Gattis just won Player of the Week in the American League and hit four home runs during the week. Maybe a hug from Kemp was the motivation behind it all.