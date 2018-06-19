BUSINESS

The Whimsy Artisan Boutique opens up shop in the Heights

EMBED </>More Videos

Quirky new shop opens in Heights Common Market (KTRK)

By Hoodline
A new shop selling art and quirky artisan goods has debuted in the Heights Common Market. Called The Whimsy Artisan Boutique, the business is located at 1802 Yale St., Unit E, in the Heights.

Owner and artist Jessica Carlos, who crafts crocheted creatures, converted the small space into a storefront with her husband, Luis, reports The Leader.

Handcrafted collections are available for viewing and purchase at the shop. With an ever-changing selection of items on hand, current offerings include products from local All Sewn Up Customs and Tom Rye Art. Look for everything from artistic notebooks and home decor to apparel and hand-poured vegan soaps. Learn more on the shop's website.

With just one review on Yelp thus far, the boutique currently has a five-star rating.

Reza B. wrote on June 13, "Very awesome place. My wife likes to buy her soaps there, and I love some of their artwork."

Head on over to check it out: The Whimsy Artisan Boutique is open from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Wednesday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Thursday-Saturday, and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday and Tuesday.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessHoodlineHouston
BUSINESS
Class action lawsuit filed against maker of potty-training device
Burger King says sorry for Russian World Cup pregnancy ad
Starbucks to close 150 underperforming stores in 2019
Walgreens to replace GE on the Dow
Disney making $70.3B counterbid for Twenty-First Century Fox
More Business
Top Stories
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Show More
Children want Blue Bell to ditch "Great Divide" name
Man finds rattlesnake under hood while trying to start car
Suspect dead, 2 officers injured after shooting in San Diego
Is April the giraffe pregnant again?
Portion of Kentucky bourbon warehouse collapses
More News