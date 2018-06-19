The Whimsy Artisan Boutique opens up shop in the Heights

A new shop selling art and quirky artisan goods has debuted in the Heights Common Market. Called The Whimsy Artisan Boutique, the business is located at 1802 Yale St., Unit E, in the Heights.
Owner and artist Jessica Carlos, who crafts crocheted creatures, converted the small space into a storefront with her husband, Luis, reports The Leader.
Handcrafted collections are available for viewing and purchase at the shop. With an ever-changing selection of items on hand, current offerings include products from local All Sewn Up Customs and Tom Rye Art. Look for everything from artistic notebooks and home decor to apparel and hand-poured vegan soaps. Learn more on the shop's website.
With just one review on Yelp thus far, the boutique currently has a five-star rating.
Reza B. wrote on June 13, "Very awesome place. My wife likes to buy her soaps there, and I love some of their artwork."
Head on over to check it out: The Whimsy Artisan Boutique is open from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Wednesday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Thursday-Saturday, and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday and Tuesday.)
