Need a new look? HotSpot Barbershop debuts in Energy Corridor

A new barbershop has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Located at 14520 Memorial Drive, Unit 58, in the Energy Corridor area, the business is called HotSpot Barbershop.
The shop says it caters to all ages and hair types. Get a fade haircut, elaborate design or line pattern for $15 and up. Tapers, edge-ups and beard trims are also available. Prices vary for beard work.
It's still early days for the fledgling business -- it's got just two reviews on Yelp thus far, with a five-star rating.
Andrea A., said, "I love taking my nephew to get his cut here! He usually gives me such a hard time, but Victor was very patient. Victor gave him the best cut he has ever had, even with all the squirming! The shop is clean, has a great vibe and is very professional! Highly recommend it!"
Joy W. added, "Victor is super friendly and the most meticulous barber I have ever had. He takes plenty of time with every customer to ensure that his clients leave with a perfectly executed haircut. He gave me a brand-new style that looked great! This is my go-to barber now."
Intrigued? Stop in to see it for yourself. HotSpot Barbershop is open from 10:30 a.m.-7 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Sunday.
