J.J. Watt named finalist for Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award

JJ Watt surprised students Wednesday at Goose Creek CISD's Horace Mann Middle School. (Photo by Peter Barreras/Invision for NFL/AP Images)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Texans DE J.J. Watt has been named a finalist for the 2018 Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award that will be announced July 17.

Watt joins Kevin Durant, John Cena and Doug Baldwin as the other finalists for the award.

This award is "given to an athlete whose continuous, demonstrated leadership has created a measured positive impact on their community through sports." The award is part of the Sports Humanitarian Awards that occurs the night before the ESPY Awards.

A plethora of work has been done by Watt off the field. Whether it was donating $37 million to charities after Hurricane Harvey or $10,000 to a Baytown middle school, his impact is field throughout the Houston community.

Other honors given to Watt were the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award and being named on TIME Magazine's list of 100 influential people. A billboard on the Southwest Freeway was put thanking him and Watt also paid for the funerals of those affected by the Santa Fe shooting.

